The Jharkhand government has decided to give a month's extra pay to frontline health workers who have been working round the clock since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, said state Health Minister Banna Gupta.

"The state government has decided to provide one-month extra pay to all frontline medical workers for their services. Currently, the identification process of beneficiaries is underway," the minister said while responding to a question by BJP MLA Amar Bauri in the state Assembly.

Earlier on Friday, Gupta expressed his concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

"Coronavirus cases are rising in states like Maharashtra and some others but we are very vigilant. We are following guidelines strictly. Holi and Ram Navami are ahead, we have to take maximum precautions during these festivals," said the Health Minister.

"Recovery rate in Jharkhand is almost 99% which is the result of our maximum efforts. Though the situation in Jharkhand is under control and we have nothing to worry but we have to remain alert and follow all guidelines," he further added.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand health department had directed all district officials to start a special campaign to check those who are not wearing masks and take action against them.

According to the union health ministry, there are 599 active cases in Jharkhand whereas 1,19,160 people have recovered from the disease till now. 90 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry's update on Thursday morning.

"The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state now stands at 1,094," the ministry said.

Overall, India saw 39,726 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, the highest single-day rise recorded so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,15,14,331.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via