Jharkhand gets Supreme Court’s nod to cut power supply during Ram Navami for safety

The Supreme Court on Friday, April 4, permitted the Jharkhand government and its power distribution company to cut power supply on Ram Navami procession routes to avoid electrocution incidents.

The apex court overruled the Jharkhand High Court's direction that barred the state authorities from cutting power supply during religious processions, reported PTI.

Supreme Court's decision to allow the Jharkhand government to cut power supply during Ram Navami celebrations come after safety concerns were raised in the court. This year, Ram Navami would be celebrated on Sunday, April 6.

SC allows Jharkhand govt to cut power, but asks to minimise A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan heard the matter. Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the JMM-led state government, stated that during Ram Navami processions people usually carry long flags which may lead to unfortunate incidents of electrocutions in the state.

The bench, however, asked the Jharkhand government to keep the power cuts to minimum level and confined to procession routes. It has also directed the JMM ruled state to ensure supply to hospitals during the planned power cuts.

Jharkhand Electricity dept to file undertaking The Supreme Court has also directed the chief of the Jharkhand electricity department, Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL) to file an undertaking in the high court that it will keep the power cuts for a minimum period and the emergency supply to hospitals will be maintained.

Ram Navami violence in Jharkhand Few days ago, a scuffle erupted between two groups during the Mangla Julus procession in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand.

Mangla Juloos" is a religious procession, part of the Ram Navami celebrations, that is taken out every Tuesday after Holi, leading up to the main festival.

The dispute escalated after one group raised an objectionable slogan near the Jhanda Chowk. Following this, both sides engaged in stone pelting, which quickly intensified the situation. Advertisement

Amid the chaos, miscreants started vandalism, further worsening the unrest.