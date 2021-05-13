Jharkhand government to start free Covid vaccination for 18-44 age grp tomorrow

Jharkhand government on Thursday announced that it is ready to start free vaccination campaign for the 18-44 age group from tomorrow. The state could not launch the drive on scheduled May 1 due to vaccine shortage.

"From 14 May 2021, the state government is going to start the free vaccination drive for people falling under 18 - 44 years of age....As of now 4,14,340 doses of Covaxin and 2,34,400 doses of Covishield are available in the state, which was provided by the central government to Jharkhand for the drive," a state government official said.

Battling sharp surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave, the state government has extended the lockdown- like restrictions with stricter provisions, including 7 days mandatory quarantine for people visiting the state, till May 27.

The state has suspended operation of intra and inter- city bus services and also capped people attending weddings at 11, lower from earlier 50 persons with a provision that marriages can be conducted either at homes or at courts.

"So far, about 30,000 people in the age group of 18 to 44 have already registered for vaccination. In urban areas including Ranchi, Bokaro, Dhanbad there is a lot of enthusiasm about vaccination among people and people are coming forward for registration but there are many districts where there is still no awareness about inoculation among citizens.

"The government is putting every effort to make people aware of the benefits of the vaccine," the official said. The state has alloted 1.34 lakh doses of Covaxin and 1 lakh doses of Covishield for capital Ranchi which has been witnessing the highest number of cases and deaths in the state. Ranchi district reported 19 fatalities due to COVID during the last 24 hours while the previous day it had reported 36 deaths.

The state's positive tally has climbed to 3,01,257 with 4,362 fresh cases while the death toll has reached 4,182.

(With inputs from agencies)

