Jharkhand government to start free Covid vaccination for 18-44 age grp tomorrow

"The government is putting every effort to make people aware of the benefits of the vaccine," the official said. The state has alloted 1.34 lakh doses of Covaxin and 1 lakh doses of Covishield for capital Ranchi which has been witnessing the highest number of cases and deaths in the state. Ranchi district reported 19 fatalities due to COVID during the last 24 hours while the previous day it had reported 36 deaths.