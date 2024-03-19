Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan is going to discharge functions of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Rashtrapati Bhavan has said. President Droupadi Murmu has accepted Soundararajan's resignation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates Rashtrapati Bhavan has said that President Murmu is "pleased to appoint C P Radhakrishnan, Governor of Jharkhand, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in addition to his own duties until regular arrangements are made".

Soundararajan, who was also the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, tendered her resignation on March 18.

Also Read: Congress' key meeting to okay manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2024 today "I resigned of my own volition as my desire is to serve the public directly. I want to involve myself in intense public service," PTI quoted her as saying.

Future plans Soundararajan's resignation came amid reports of her plans to contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PMK to announce seat-sharing deal with BJP today "I am very unhappy to leave the Telangana people. I thank each and every one, my brothers, sisters and elders of Telangana. I will be always in touch with you. Telangana days are very, very memorable for me. I really thank them for the love and affection shown on me. Your sister, ever," Soundararajan said.

“I am happy that I am returning for the service of the people. I thank each and every one of Telangana. I am ever the sister of Telangana. I thank them for the love and affection," she said.

"Every future plan, I will tell you," added Soundararajan.

Soundararajan contested the 2019 Parliament elections from Thoothukudi seat in southern Tamil Nadu on a BJP ticket and lost to DMK's Kanimozhi.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

