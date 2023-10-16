Jharkhand govt demands explanation from EMRI-GHS after 6 patients die due to ambulance delay
There have been reports that at various instances ambulance didn’t arrive even after 24-30 hours, despite repeated telephone calls by the families of the concerned patients
After six patients died at MGMMCH hospital while waiting for a 108 ambulance after being referred to higher medical centres, the Jharkhand government has demanded an explanation from Hyderabad-based EMRI Green Health Services (EMRI-GHS) over the deaths due to ambulance delay, a report by Hindustan Times said.