Jharkhand govt demands explanation from EMRI-GHS after 6 patients die due to ambulance delay

After six patients died at MGMMCH hospital while waiting for a 108 ambulance after being referred to higher medical centres, the Jharkhand government has demanded an explanation from Hyderabad-based EMRI Green Health Services (EMRI-GHS) over the deaths due to ambulance delay, a report by Hindustan Times said.

The EMRI-GHS is responsible for running Jharkhand’s special 108 free ambulance service.

“We have sought an explanation from EMRI-GHS regarding the inordinate delays and, in some cases, the non-arrival of ambulances. They have been instructed to streamline their system and network to ensure the smooth functioning of the 108 ambulance service, especially intended for the poor and needy," Alok Trivedi, special secretary at Jharkhand health department and the National Health Mission (NHM) director in the state, told HT on Sunday evening.

According to the report citing Trivedi, the Jharkhand government pays the agency ₹1.35 lakh per month per ambulance, depending on the running per kilometre, with all the facilities as per the tender conditions, including the driver, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), maintenance, etc.

There have been reports that at various instances ambulance didn’t arrive even after 24-30 hours, despite repeated telephone calls by the families of the concerned patients.

As per the HT repot, EMRI-GHS attributed the high number of dysfunctional ambulances to the ones handed over to them by the previous agency Ziqitza Health Care Ltd (ZHL).

The company is expecting new ambulances from the state government under NHM.

On Sunday, EMRI-GHS said that they are streamlining the system and ensuring smooth services in Jamshedpur within the next few days.

“We presently have a fleet of 34 ambulances under the 108 ambulance service for Jamshedpur, but only 17 are functioning. We have adequate manpower, i.e., one driver and one EMT technician per ambulance. We are coordinating our network to address the requirement for ambulances in Jamshedpur by requisitioning our ambulances deployed at Patamda or Rajnagar and Nimdih in the neighbouring Seraikela-Kharsawan district. Things will improve in a day or two," Dilip Kumar Mahato, program manager of EMRI-GHS, sent from Ranchi HQ, told HT.

