Jharkhand govt hikes Dearness Allowance to 28% from 17% for its employees

Dearness Allowance for Jharkhand government employees would be hiked from present 17% to 28%, the state government announced on Tuesday, adding that it would be effective from July 1.

The Centre on July 14 had announced to increased the rate of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for central employees after a gap of one-and-half years from 17 per cent to 28 per cent, benefiting nearly 1.14 crore employees and pensioners.

The new rates of DA and DR, which will impose an annual burden of ₹34,401 crore on the central exchequer, will come into effect from July 2021, Union Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Singh Thakur had said.

In line with the Central Government rule, the Jharkhand government announced to hike the Dearness Allowance for state govt employees. The decision was taken in the meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

A state government official said, "Approval has been given to increase dearness allowance rates from 17 per cent to 28 per cent to the state government employees with effect from 1st July, 2021 in the revised pay scale (7th central pay scale) with effect from January 1, 2016."

Consent has also been given to increase the rates of dearness relief to the pensioners/family pensioners of the state government with effect from 1st July 2021, he added.

Meanwhile, several state governments including Rajasthan, Karnataka, Haryana have already announced to hike DA for their employees.

The Rajasthan government on July 14 had decided to increase the dearness allowance of state government employees and pensioners from 17% to 28%. The same was decided by Haryana government on July 24.

Meanwhile, Karnataka government on July 26 had ordered releasing additional instalments of dearness allowance, revising it rom the existing 11.25 per cent to 21.5 per cent for the period January 2020 to June 2021, which it had frozen in view of the crisis arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies)





