Jharkhand govt retracts order, allows Chhath rituals near water bodies

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday revoked its order to ban Chhath Puja celebrations at the banks of water bodies only a day after it was issued. The order was issued on Monday to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the festival can be celebrated at the banks of rivers and ponds while following all COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. "My priority is the safety of the state. I advise everyone to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines."

However, he urged people to hold the celebrations at the safety of their home. "I have seen people celebrating Chhath with the same devotion and vigour indoors as outdoors. Also, people would be praying for their near and dear one's well-being. This can only be done by following the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Centre," he said, quoting the Centre's slogan, "Jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nagi (don't let your guard down till a medicine/vaccine is discovered").

Speaking about how several members of the Jharkhand Police force contracted COVID-19 while being deployed in Bihar, he added, "Nearly 50 per cent of the police personnel and CRPF jawans (deployed from Jharkhand) contracted the disease."

On Monday, the Jharkhand government issued an order that read: "The ritual of holy bathing in rivers/ponds/lakes/dams/reservoirs/any other water body and standing in water is a matter of serious concern as it will amount to sharing of water thus enhancing the chances of spread of infection besides causing the contamination of the water."

Following this, the members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took to the streets in Ranchi against the government's order. The protesters raised slogans and claimed that Chhath Puja would be celebrated on the banks of water bodies like every year with or without government's permission.

The chief minister was forced to retract the order under such pressure. However, he accused the BJP of playing politics in the name of faith.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via