Jharkhand govt retracts order, allows Chhath rituals near water bodies

However, he urged people to hold the celebrations at the safety of their home. "I have seen people celebrating Chhath with the same devotion and vigour indoors as outdoors. Also, people would be praying for their near and dear one's well-being. This can only be done by following the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Centre," he said, quoting the Centre's slogan, "Jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nagi (don't let your guard down till a medicine/vaccine is discovered").