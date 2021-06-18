After holding discussions with experts and getting their suggestions, the Jharkhand government has decided to sound a high alert to contain any possible third wave of Covid-19.

"Experts suggest that the coronavirus is mutating at a fast pace and any kind of lethargy may lead to serious complications," the government said in an official statement.

"With the inputs received from the experts, the state government of Jharkhand is on high alert regarding this matter. Efforts are being undertaken to enhance and upgrade the existing medical infrastructure," it added.

The state government has also issued a detailed document to deal with the expected third wave and started preparing its machinery in advance, it said.

"Experts anticipate that in the third wave children are at greater risk whereas, this does not give any guarantee of adults being unaffected. The government is also working on generating awareness among people. Along with the preparedness of the government to deal with this potential threat, parents are also expected to discharge their responsibilities," the statement said.

Detailed guidelines

The government has published a document called 'Manuals for Preparation, Prevention and Planning for Covid-19, Third Wave in Jharkhand, the Way Forward'.

It states that as per the detailed information, most infected children may not show any symptoms or may exhibit very mild symptoms.

Common symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, running nose, sore throat, diarrhoea, loss of taste or smell, it said, adding that due to the tender age, children will be unable to explain their symptoms, but the parents need to be on alert.

The government issued detailed protective measures to avoid infection in children, including paying close attention to their hygiene.

Ramping up health infrastructure

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday reviewed health infrastructure, which is being upgraded across the state.

The health department also launched Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) vaccination drive for children as a precautionary measure.

State health minister, Banna Gupta said: "PCV will prevent children from getting infected by Pneumonia by boosting their immunity. Strong immunity will minimize the risk of getting infected with COVID-19. Furthermore, this vaccine is very costly in the market which cannot be afforded. The state government will vaccinate the children under the defined category for free."

