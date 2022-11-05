Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand, stated on Saturday that 11 November will be a "historic" day for the state because on that day, the state assembly will pass bills relating to 1932 land records to identify local residents and for providing 27% reservation to OBC.
On 2 November, the Jharkhand government announced that the Assembly would meet in special session on 11 November to pass a bill designating 1932 as the base year for determining a person's status as a state resident.
On September 14, the state cabinet approved a plan to use the 1932 Khatiyan (land records) to determine who qualifies as a local resident by tracing each person's ancestry and only accepting them as such.
Speaking at an event called "Apki Sarkar, Apke Dwar" (Your government at your doorstep), the chief minister was in the Ramgarh district, about 80 kilometres from Ranchi, the state capital.
Soren launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, claiming that in response to his demand for ₹1.30 lakh crore for the development of the poor and backward state, the centre sent the ED and CBI.
The CM claimed that there had been a plot to topple the state's popular government. He added though that they wouldn't be successful.
The government has introduced a number of flagship programmes that deliver benefits right to the homes of the poor, farmers, labourers, women, students, senior citizens, and other vulnerable groups in society.
More than 250 village youths, many of them belonging to BPL families, became BDO (block development officer), CO (circle officer) and collectors in his regime, while the previous government "indulged in nepotism to provide jobs to their relatives", Soren said.
Speaking of the second phase of the "Apki Sarkar, Apke Dwar" programme, chief minister Soren said that because 80% of the state's population lived in villages, his government had taken steps to strengthen the rural economy.
Twenty lakh of the more than 31 lakh applications that have been submitted so far have been approved immediately at the Apki Sarkar, Apke Dwar camps that are being held in villages and panchayats.
At the event, the chief minister laid the groundwork for 146 projects worth ₹4,616 lakh and unveiled 106 projects worth ₹25,598 lakh. Additionally, he gave away ₹11,982 lakh in assets to a total of 2,81,318 beneficiaries, and 6,456 girls benefited from Savitribai Phule programmes.
On Republic Day last year, the Chief Minister had promised that his government will soon formulate a new domicile policy and reserve 75% jobs in the private sector for the people of the state.
