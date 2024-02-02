Champai Soren, leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party, will take oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister today, marking a momentous development amid the political turmoil in the state, news agency ANI has reported. JMM leader and former chief minister Hemant Soren was sent to one-day judicial custody by a special PMLA court in Ranchi in connection with an alleged land scam case. On Wednesday, ED arrested Soren after six hours of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the alleged land scam. The 48-year-old leader has also moved the Supreme Court challenging his arrest and the matter has been posted for hearing today.

The development of Champai Soren taking oath as the CM came a day after Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on 1 February invited him to Raj Bhavan to form the government in the state. Soren, along with 43 legislators, met him staking a claim to form the government in the state.

2. The nomination took place hours after Soren urged the governor to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest as there was "confusion" in the state which was without a chief minister since the resignation of Hemant Soren on Wednesday, deepening the political crisis. Champai Soren has been mandated to demonstrate his majority in a floor test, which will be held within the next 10 days.

3. Governor's Principal Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni told PTI that, “We have invited him to take the oath. Now they will decide when to take the oath."

4. Congress chief Rajesh Thakur said that Soren has been given 10 days to prove his government's majority. Asked when the new chief minister will take the oath, Thakur told PTI, "We will ensure that it is taken by noon on Friday before the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters the state."

5. Of the total 81 assembly members, a party needs 41 to form a majority. As of now, the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has at least 46 MLAs. According to the Jharkhand Assembly website, JMM has 29 MLAs, BJP has 25 MLAs, Congress has 16, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Democratic) (JVMP) has two MLas, AJSU has 3 MLAs, RJD and NCP have one MLA each while there are two Independent MLAs.

6. After meeting the Governor, Soren told reporters that, "Currently, we have submitted the report with 43 MLAs in our support. We expect that the number will reach 46-47 so there is no problem. Our 'gathbandhan' is very strong."

7. Amidst escalating political tension in the state on Thursday evening, Congress leaders seized the opportunity to condemn the BJP, accusing it of "crushing the mandate in every state." "Immediately after the resignation of the coalition government in Bihar, the Governor had sent an invitation to form a new government. But the invitation to form a government was not sent even a day after staking claim in Jharkhand," Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a post on X.

8. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had also expressed disapproval of the Jharkhand Governor's delay in extending an invitation to Champai Soren to establish the government in the state. Taking to X, he said, “In the House of 81 MLAs, only 41 are majority. Despite having the support of 48 MLAs, not inviting Champai Soren ji to form the government is clearly a disrespect to the Constitution and denial of public opinion."

9. Speaking on next CM of the state, Soren—a senior minister in the Hemant Soren government—is the eldest son of Simal Soren, a farmer from the Jilinggoda village in the Saraikela-Kharsawan district. He had actively participated in the Jharkhand movement in the late 90s along with Shibu Soren, and soon gained fame as the 'Jharkhand Tiger.'

10. Meanwhile, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that former Jharkhand Chief Minister is also "involved" in the other two cases. At a press conference in Delhi, Prasad said, "Out of three cases, he (Hemant Soren) has been produced (before court) in one case. While in other cases, the agencies will... ₹36 lakh have been recovered from his house".

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

