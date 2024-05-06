Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has moved the Supreme Court after Jharkhand high court last week rejected the bail plea.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday moved the Supreme Court against the rejection of his bail plea by the Jharkhand high court last week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter before the Chief Justice of India (CJI) for an urgent listing. However, the CJI said he would look into the request.

On May 3, the Jharkhand High Court had dismissed Soren's writ petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and denied bail to him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his plea, Soren has claimed that his arrest was unwarranted and his remand in the matter was arbitrary and illegal.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chairperson was arrested by the ED in the land scam case in January. At present, Soren is in judicial custody and he is lodged at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Central Jail. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, a Special PMLA Court in Ranchi has reserved its verdict on the bail plea of Soren in a land scam case. The court will give its verdict on May 10.

On May 4, stating that Congress and the opposition INDIA bloc take out rallies in support of the corrupt, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at jailed former Jharkhand chief minister without taking his name.

Addressing a poll rally in Gumla's Sisai, Modi said, “The former Jharkhand CM is behind bars for corruption; Modi is committed to wipe out the menace. In the next five years, all those who indulged in corruption will face legal action."

However, Soren's wife Kalpana has said that her husband’s arrest was unexpected and it triggered a shock in the JMM and the family.

"We have full faith in the judiciary and we are waiting for Hemant to come out on bail and campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. He is innocent and has been trapped in a pre-planned conspiracy by the BJP-led government at the Centre," Kalpana told PTI.

