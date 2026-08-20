Jharkhand High Court stays Hemant Soren-led govt's order to scrap JPSC exams; 450 candidates get relief

The Jharkhand High Court has stayed the state government's decision to cancel the 11th and 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations and the appointments made through them, offering major relief to newly appointed officers who had challenged the move.

Advertisement

The court also put on hold the government's order cancelling the appointments of food safety officers.

Justice Deepak Roshan passed the interim order while hearing several petitions filed by the newly appointed candidates against the Jharkhand government's decision. The court has directed the state government to submit its response by 15 September, the next scheduled date of hearing.

Advocates Indrajit Sinha and Amritansh Vats appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioners.

Vats said the court had prima facie stayed the notifications that cancelled appointments made through the 11th to 13th JPSC recruitment processes, along with the notification related to the appointment of food safety officers.

Govt action violates principles of natural justice, says court According to him, the court observed that the government's action appeared to violate the principles of natural justice, prompting it to stay the operation of the cancellation orders.

Advertisement

The interim relief is expected to benefit around 450 candidates whose appointments had been affected by the government's decision, Vats said.

The development comes after the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government released a list of 44 recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) that were cancelled over alleged irregularities. The cancellations followed protests by students and job aspirants demanding action over the recruitment process.

The cancelled examinations covered recruitment for a range of posts, including drug inspectors, assistant professors, deputy collectors, dental doctors, assistant engineers, civil judges, additional public prosecutors and forest range officers.

The list also included recruitment examinations for lecturers in government polytechnics, senior scientific officers, assistant conservators of forests and several other administrative and technical positions.

Advertisement

The state government said the decision to cancel the examinations was based on complaints of irregularities in recruitment tests conducted by the JPSC and executed through TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), as well as facts that emerged during an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Following the controversy, the government announced several measures aimed at addressing alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations across the state.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the government had decided to cancel all activities linked to TDPL, including examinations conducted by the company, results that had been declared and candidates selected through those processes. The state Cabinet also decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations.

Soren further ordered a comprehensive investigation into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted between 2014 and the present.

Advertisement

The government's earlier decision had triggered strong reactions among aspirants, many of whom gathered at Jaipal Singh Stadium and became emotional while celebrating after the state accepted their demands for action against alleged recruitment irregularities.

The High Court's latest order, however, has temporarily halted the cancellation of appointments linked to the JPSC examinations, providing significant relief to hundreds of newly appointed officers as the legal battle continues.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Jharkhand High Court stays Hemant Soren-led govt's order to scrap JPSC exams; 450 candidates get relief