RANCHI : The Jharkhand government has hiked the Dearness Allowance (DA) of government employees by 38%. The dearness relief (DR) for its pensioners by four per cent with effect from 1 July this year. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Jharkhand Cabinet chaired by chief minister Hemant Soren.

The decision is bound to benefit around two lakh government employees and 1.35 lakh pensioners, an official said.

“The council of ministers approved the proposal for enhancing the dearness allowance payable to the state government employees to 38 per cent from the existing rate of 34 per cent with effect from July 1, 2022," cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said.

The cabinet also decided to hike the dearness relief for the pensioners from the existing rate of 34 per cent to 38 per cent, she said.

As many as 19 proposals have been approved by the council of ministers, including a plan for holding the urban local body (ULB) polls in 2023 without OBC reservation.

Dadel said the elections will be held next year, considering the OBC seats as unreserved berths.

Besides, the cabinet gave its go-ahead to a proposal for sanctioning ₹9.03 crore for purchasing 21 sports utility vehicles for Jharkhand High Court judges.

Tribals thrashed for photographing Durga idol

Five tribals, including a person who had taken a photograph of a Durga idol, were beaten up allegedly by a village head and his men in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Palhe village, about 210 km from the state capital Ranchi, on October 6, police said.

The five men, in the age group of 20 to 25 and belonging to a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), lodged a police complaint against eight people, including the ‘Mukhiya’ of Beta Panchayat.