Jharkhand hikes Dearness Allowance for government employees to 38%1 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 11:26 PM IST
- The decision is bound to benefit around two lakh government employees and 1.35 lakh pensioners, an official said.
Listen to this article
RANCHI : The Jharkhand government has hiked the Dearness Allowance (DA) of government employees by 38%. The dearness relief (DR) for its pensioners by four per cent with effect from 1 July this year. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Jharkhand Cabinet chaired by chief minister Hemant Soren.