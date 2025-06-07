Subscribe

Jharkhand horror: 5-year-old raped after being lured with mango, accused arrested

In Jharkhand, a five-year-old girl was raped by a man who lured her with a mango during a wedding reception. The accused, 25, was arrested after being attacked by locals. He will face charges under the POCSO Act following a medical examination of the victim.

PTI
Updated7 Jun 2025, 11:16 AM IST
In Jharkhand, a five-year-old girl was raped by a man who lured her with a mango during a wedding reception. (Representative Image)
In Jharkhand, a five-year-old girl was raped by a man who lured her with a mango during a wedding reception. (Representative Image)

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man after he lured her with a mango in a marriage reception in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred during a marriage reception at a village in Chanho, about 50 km from the state's capital Ranchi, on Friday evening, and the 25-year-old accused was arrested after he was beaten up by locals, a police officer said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man was in an inebriated condition when he committed the crime, he said.

"The medical examination of the victim was conducted last night. The accused has been arrested and he will be produced before the court of the judicial magistrate here on Saturday," Chanho Police Station in-charge Chandan Kumar Gupta told PTI.

An FIR had been registered, and the accused was booked under the POCSO Act, the officer said.

"The victim and the accused are residents of the same village. The man went to a marriage reception in the village on Friday. He lured the girl with a mango and took her to a garden nearby. The accused raped the minor there," Gupta said quoting the statement of the victim's family.

After the incident, the villagers beat up the accused, who was rescued by the police later, another official said.

Key Takeaways
  • Child safety remains a critical issue in rural areas.
  • Community vigilance can play a vital role in preventing such crimes.
  • The importance of prompt legal action and medical examination in abuse cases.
 
Business NewsNewsIndiaJharkhand horror: 5-year-old raped after being lured with mango, accused arrested
