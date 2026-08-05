Jharkhand hunger strike: Sonam Wangchuk urges Devendra Nath Mahato to drink water; Abhijeet Dipke says 'will ...'

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who recently went back to Ladakh after the movement seeking the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan ended with success, has reached out to Jharkhand-based student leader Devendra Nath Mahato, who is sitting on an indefinite hunger strike, to enquire about his health.

Mahato is sitting on a a hunger strike to protest against the alleged irregularities in the JPSC, JSSC CGL, and other competitive examinations in the state.

ANI quoted him as telling Wangchuk, "... We have been on Satyagraha since July 25th; I sat on the indefinite hunger strike on August 2nd. I was extremely exhausted—it was a critical time... Papers have been leaking here for 26 years... Yesterday, the doctor warned that if I didn't take water, I would have to be admitted to the hospital..."

The veteran educationist and activist, who himself was on a hunger strike for 26 days, asked Mahato to drink water as it otherwise will be 'tantamount to suicide'.

Wangchuk said, "Please take some water; this is tantamount to suicide... You need some time, but it could be 2-3 weeks as well, and I hope that the government will understand and make the right decision."

Five more individuals have now joined Mahato on his hunger strike, intensifying the protest under the banner of JPSC, JSSC Reforms Manch ahead of the Monsoon Session of the State Assembly.

Protestors have been demanding since 25 July that the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission examination be cancelled, and are also demanding reforms in the commission as well as in the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission.

What did Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren say? Hemant Soren, the Jharkhand Chief Minister, said on Tuesday that his government is serious about the concerns the students are raising, and will soon take a decision regarding the same.

"With close scrutiny and complete seriousness, decisions addressing their demands and queries will be announced at the appropriate time. I am confident that the protesters will be reassured," Soren had told reporters in Ranchi, PTI reported.

However, Sabita Kumari, one of the individuals on hunger strike, told the publication that they were 'forced' to resort to this form of protest since the state government did not fulfil their demands.

Another protester, Habiba, told PTI, "The CM is like our guardian. When children are hungry, a guardian also feels pain. So, we hope that he will listen to our grievances and demands."

Abhijit Dipke says 'will go to Jharkhand' Meanwhile, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, who led the movement against NEET-UG paper leaks, has said that he and members of his party will be going to Jharkhand to support the students.

"We will definitely go to Jharkhand, we will stand with them and support their every demand in the agitation," PTI quoted Dipke as saying.