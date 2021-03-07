Jharkhand is considering reservation in private jobs, says CM Hemant Soren

Soren’s statements come before the GST Council’s meeting in March. India’s federal indirect taxes body, may also discuss the issue of merging the GST rates of 12% and 18% into a single slab, as reported by Mint earlier. Also, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday had said that the issue of tax burden on petroleum products was something that the Centre and the states have to discuss as both draw revenue from these items.