Jharkhand: JAC class 8 result not to be declared today2 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 06:55 PM IST
The secretary of JAC has clarified that the class 8th result will not be declared today
The Secretary of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Mahip Kumar Singh clarified on Thursday that the council is not declaring class 8th results today. The clarification came after several media houses reported that the JAC results are declared.