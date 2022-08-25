OPEN APP
Jharkhand: JAC class 8 result not to be declared today
The Secretary of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Mahip Kumar Singh clarified on Thursday that the council is not declaring class 8th results today. The clarification came after several media houses reported that the JAC results are declared.

The Jharkhand Academic Council conducted the exam for class 8th from 28 June to 11 July and a massive number of students appeared in the exams. The students can check their results on https://jacresults.com/.

They have to use their sign-in credentials in order to see their results and they can also take out a printout of the result for future reference.

While talking to the newspaper Indian Express the secretary said that the result for class 8 will not be declared today “as there are several other result notifications going on these days,".

The Jharkhand government conducted the exam for Classes 8, 10 and 12 offline this year. The exams were conducted under a strict protocol of Covid-19 where students and teachers had to mandatorily wear masks and use hand sanitizers.

JAC is a state government agency in charge of the academic administration of Jharkhand. The agency has been tasked to supervise government-recognized educational institutions, including primary and secondary schools. It was established by the Jharkhand government following the passage of the Jharkhand Academic Council Act, 2003 by the state legislature.

JAC was formed primarily to conduct intermediate, secondary, and madrasa-level examinations for candidates enrolled in government-recognized institutions (JAC-affiliated).

EC sends opinion to Jharkhand guv in Hemant Soren mining lease case

The Election Commission has sent its opinion to Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on a plea seeking that Chief Minister Hemant Soren be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral law by extending a mining lease to himself, news agency PTI reported on Thursday.

The opinion was sent to the Jharkhand Raj Bhavan in a sealed cover this morning, they said. The Jharkhand governor had referred the matter to the poll panel.

 

 

