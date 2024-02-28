LIVE UPDATES

Jamtara rail accident LIVE Updates: Train runs over commuters at Jharkhand station, 2 dead; witness recalls incident

2 min read . Updated: 28 Feb 2024, 10:02 PM IST

Jamtara rail accident LIVE Updates: A few passengers were run over by a local train at Kalajharia railway station in Jamtara, Jharkhand on Tuesday. Officials said two bodies have been recovered so far. The Railways has been requested to start a helpline number.