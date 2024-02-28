Jharkhand, Jamtara rail accident LIVE Updates: At least two persons were killed after a train run over them in Jharkhand's Jamtara district on Wednesday evening, police said. Officials explained that some passengers got off a train (from the wrong side) and were run over by another local train. The incident happened at Kalajharia railway station in Jamtara on Tuesday. Kaushik Mitra, CPRO, Eastern Railway, said a three-member JAG committee has been formed to enquire about the issue.
Deputy Commissioner told PTI it was still too early to determine the exact number of deaths in the incident where a local train ran over a few commuters at the Jamtara station.
A Jamtara Zila Parishad member and witness to accident, Surendra Mandal, told PTI, "In the morning, stones had been laid along the tracks. The stones came under the wheels of an express train that was passing by and a fire started. The (emergency) chain was likely pulled and the passengers got off the train. While walking on the adjacent track, a local train ran over some of those passengers."
Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari said he has given the directions to identify those responsible for it. "We will also raise the issue in the Assembly... The deceased have not been identified yet...," he said.
Anant Kumar, SDM Jamtara says, "...Two bodies have been recovered. We've requested Railways to start a helpline number...The reason will be known after investigation..."
Jamtara SDM Anant Kumar said that a train stopped near the Kalajharia railway crossing. Some passengers got off that train (from the wrong side) and were run over by another local train.
"Information was received that some people have died. RPF and the district police are conducting a search operation and two bodies have been recovered so far... The reason for the incident is yet to be determined...," Kumar said.
“A three-member JAG committee has been formed to enquire about the issue," Kaushik Mitra, CPRO, Eastern Railway told ANI
Deputy Commissioner, Jamtara, told ANI that A train ran over the passengers at Kalajharia railway station in Jamtara. "Some deaths have been reported. The exact number of deaths will be confirmed later. Medical teams and ambulances rushed to the spot," he said.
Two people walking on the track were run over by a train at Kalajharia railway station in Jamtara, Jharkhand on Tuesday.
