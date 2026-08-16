Jharkhand job exam row: Students agree to fresh talks with govt on Aug 17, maintain demands

The Jharkhand government has invited students protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations for a fresh round of talks on August 17, even as the students said they would attend the meeting in the presence of their legal adviser and would not relent on their demands, PTI reported.

The development came as the agitation led by the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch entered its 22nd day. The students have been protesting over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and demanding greater transparency and reforms in the examination system.

The students had reportedly announced plans to gherao Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence on August 20, demanding his resignation and accusing the ruling JMM-Congress alliance of failing to take concrete action on their concerns.

Thousands of students and job aspirants participated in a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ranchi on Saturday to mark Independence Day and press for greater transparency and reforms in the recruitment examination system.

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What protesters are demanding The protesters have demanded the cancellation of examinations in which they allege irregularities occurred, including the JSSC-CGL examination and certain Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations. They have also sought an independent probe, either by the CBI or a panel of retired judges from outside Jharkhand.

The students had earlier announced that they would burn effigies of Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi across all 24 districts on Sunday. They also demanded that Gandhi withdraw Congress' support from the JMM-led coalition if the chief minister failed to address their concerns.

"We demanded CM Hemant Soren's resignation as the government failed to cancel JSSC-CGL and the JPSC examinations in which irregularities were found," a student leader said, according to PTI.

The protesters have also accused Gandhi of expressing support for their movement without taking concrete action. They said the agitation would continue until their demands were addressed.

Hemant Soren promises recruitment reforms In his Independence Day address, Soren acknowledged that questions surrounding recruitment examinations had shaken the trust of a generation of job aspirants.

He assured students that alleged irregularities would be investigated impartially and that anyone found guilty would face strict legal action, irrespective of their influence or position. At the same time, he cautioned against declaring anyone guilty without evidence.

Soren said the government would focus on systemic reforms rather than merely punishing those responsible for irregularities.

The measures announced by the state include a time-bound annual examination calendar, technology-secured examinations, timely publication of answer keys and OMR sheets, and multi-level accountability in the recruitment process.

The government has also launched a "Students' Voice with Students" campaign to seek suggestions from students, teachers, educationists and parents on reforms to the examination system.

Opposition backs students' demand for probe Former Jharkhand chief minister and BJP MLA Champai Soren criticised the Hemant Soren government over its handling of the issue and questioned its reluctance to recommend a CBI probe.

"If you are not a part of a job-selling racket, what is the problem in recommending a CBI probe?" Champai Soren said.

The protesters have maintained that their movement goes beyond specific examinations and concerns the credibility of Jharkhand's entire recruitment system and the future of thousands of job aspirants.