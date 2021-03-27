As Covid-19 cases surge across the country, the Jharkhand government has banned the celebrations of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navratri, Ramnavami and Easter at public places to curb the spread of the virus.

"All celebrations and congregations at public places during festivals like Holi, Sarhul, Shab-e-Barat, Navratri, Ramnavami, Easter etc shall not be allowed in the state. People may celebrate Holi with family members in their respective houses only," read a letter by the Chief Secretary of the state Sukhdev Singh.

The order, that came on Friday, also banned all kinds of processions, including those on Sahul and Ramnavmi across the state.

"All activities, not specifically prohibited, are permitted outside the containment zone. All activities, previously permitted, continue to be permitted outside the containment zone. With respect to political gatherings in the context of the by-election in 13- Madhupur Assembly Constituency of the Legislative Assembly of Jharkhand broad guidelines issued by Election Commission of India on August 21, 2020 shall prevail," the letter read.

There has been a surge in the number of daily positive cases over the past few days in the state, especially in Ranchi and Jamshedpur.

According to the Union health ministry, 206 cases of new Covid-19 cases were reported from across the state in the last 24 hours on Friday. The total number of active cases in the state currently stands at 969. The cumulative tally in Jharkhand has reached 1,21,695.

Last week, Delhi and Maharashtra governments had also restricted Holi celebrations in public spaces. Haryana too later joined the states to ban Holi festivities outside houses.

The Union health ministry has asked states to consider imposing local restrictions in wake of upcoming festivals and possible social gatherings to curb the spread of the virus.

"Any laxity at this point in ensuring strict adherence to various SoPs issued by MoHFW to contain the spread of Covid-19, may result in losing the impetus and benefits that our country has gained so far in managing the virus," the Union health additional secretary told states.

With inputs from agencies.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.