Jharkhand joins Delhi, Mumbai to ban celebrations, congregation at public places

"All activities, not specifically prohibited, are permitted outside the containment zone. All activities, previously permitted, continue to be permitted outside the containment zone. With respect to political gatherings in the context of the by-election in 13- Madhupur Assembly Constituency of the Legislative Assembly of Jharkhand broad guidelines issued by Election Commission of India on August 21, 2020 shall prevail," the letter read.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}