Jharkhand launches Vaccine Express to speed up Covid vaccination campaign

Jharkhand launches Vaccine Express to speed up Covid vaccination campaign1 min read . 06:47 AM IST
- The facility of 'Vaccine Express' vehicles is expected to continue till December this year in Jharkhand
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Jharkhand government on Tuesday launched 60 Vaccine Express vehicles to speed up the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the state.
Jharkhand government on Tuesday launched 60 Vaccine Express vehicles to speed up the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the state.
These 'Vaccine Express' vehicles were flagged off by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with an aim to vaccinate around 12,000 people per day.
These 'Vaccine Express' vehicles were flagged off by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with an aim to vaccinate around 12,000 people per day.
These vehicles would move around the rural areas and will be stationed at other areas, as per requirement and was launched for all 24 districts of the state,
These vehicles would move around the rural areas and will be stationed at other areas, as per requirement and was launched for all 24 districts of the state,
"The vehicles would be distributed among all 24 districts. I request people to abide by Covid-appropriate behaviour," said Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
"The vehicles would be distributed among all 24 districts. I request people to abide by Covid-appropriate behaviour," said Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
"The objective is to reach out to vulnerable people residing in inaccessible areas and those persons who are still left out of the vaccination campaign. The Vaccine Express would provide vaccine to targeted populations at their homes itself," he added.
"The objective is to reach out to vulnerable people residing in inaccessible areas and those persons who are still left out of the vaccination campaign. The Vaccine Express would provide vaccine to targeted populations at their homes itself," he added.
Health Secretary of Jharkhand Arun Kumar Singh said that the department is trying to vaccinate a maximum number of people but the availability of vaccines is a big question and constrain.
Health Secretary of Jharkhand Arun Kumar Singh said that the department is trying to vaccinate a maximum number of people but the availability of vaccines is a big question and constrain.
"We are trying to vaccinate maximum people with both doses but we don't have enough vaccine. As of now, we are vaccinating 1-1.25 lakh people per day. The number would be elevated to 3 lakh if vaccines were available, but sufficient vaccine availability is a big question for us," he said.
"We are trying to vaccinate maximum people with both doses but we don't have enough vaccine. As of now, we are vaccinating 1-1.25 lakh people per day. The number would be elevated to 3 lakh if vaccines were available, but sufficient vaccine availability is a big question for us," he said.
The facility of 'Vaccine Express' vehicles is expected to continue till December this year.
The facility of 'Vaccine Express' vehicles is expected to continue till December this year.
As per the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total COVID-19 vaccine coverage in the state has surpassed 1,74,16,944.
As per the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total COVID-19 vaccine coverage in the state has surpassed 1,74,16,944.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!