Home / News / India /  Jharkhand: Lightning strike near school in Bokaro, six students hospitalised

Jharkhand: Lightning strike near school in Bokaro, six students hospitalised

Heavy rain and lightening
1 min read . 04:32 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )

The incident took place near Bandhdih Middle School in Jaridih block of the district around 12.24 pm when classes were going on.

Around six students of a government school in Jharkhand's Bokaro district were injured after a lightning struck near the school premises on 23 July, an official said.

The official said that the incident took place near Bandhdih Middle School in Jaridih block of the district around 12.24 pm when classes were going on. 

“There were 250 students in the school when the lightning struck near the school boundary. At least 50 students complained of complications following the incident. Six students, who were a little serious, were admitted to hospitals," Jaridih block development officer (BDO) Ujwal Kumar Soren said. 

Adding more, the official said that out of the six student, two students fell unconscious after the strike and then were referred to Bokaro General Hospital (BGH).

ALSO READ: Maharashtra rains: At least 104 dead in rain-related incidents since onset of monsoon

The BDO said that the students who complained of complications were checked up at a referral hospital here. "All the students were discharged except four students are still undergoing treatment at the referral hospital," Soren said.

He added that the deputy development commissioner (DDC) visited the block to take stock of the situation.

Jaridih police station in-charge Lalan Ravi Das said, “Nobody got serious injury from the incident. Two students were referred to BGH for better treatment." 

With PTI inputs. 

