Maoists attacked a railway construction site in a small town in Latehar district of Jharkhand, setting several vehicles situated on the nearby bridge on fire, PTI reported.

The incident took place on an over-bridge on Chhati river situated in Ranchi's McCluskieganj, the LiveHindustan said.

Maoists attacked the workers at the site and raised slogans. Around 10-12 people carrying arms ambused the site in the evening, LiveHindustan quoted a construction worker as saying.

Similar attacks were carried out in the region and obstructed the railway contruction work, leading to destruction of property worth crores.

Yesterday, at least seven passengers were assaulted and their belongings worth ₹76,000 were looted in Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi Express in Latehar district, a railway official said.

The incident happened around Saturday midnight between Latehar and Barwadih stations under Dhanbad division of East Central Railway (ECR). Around 10-12 robbers boarded the train at Latehar station and threatened passengers by firing in the air near Chhipadohar station, a passenger claimed.

"Many passengers were beaten by the robbers," he said.

