Maoists attacked a railway construction site in a small town in Latehar district of Jharkhand, setting several vehicles situated on the nearby bridge on fire

Maoists attacked a railway construction site in a small town in Latehar district of Jharkhand, setting several vehicles situated on the nearby bridge on fire, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident took place on an over-bridge on Chhati river situated in Ranchi's McCluskieganj, the LiveHindustan said.

Maoists attacked the workers at the site and raised slogans. Around 10-12 people carrying arms ambused the site in the evening, LiveHindustan quoted a construction worker as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Similar attacks were carried out in the region and obstructed the railway contruction work, leading to destruction of property worth crores.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Yesterday, at least seven passengers were assaulted and their belongings worth ₹76,000 were looted in Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi Express in Latehar district, a railway official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident happened around Saturday midnight between Latehar and Barwadih stations under Dhanbad division of East Central Railway (ECR). Around 10-12 robbers boarded the train at Latehar station and threatened passengers by firing in the air near Chhipadohar station, a passenger claimed.

"Many passengers were beaten by the robbers," he said.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!