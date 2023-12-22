Jharkhand news: Maoists blow up railway tracks in West Singhbhum, several trains cancelled
Thirteen trains were cancelled and several services were disrupted on the Howrah-Mumbai route after a portion of railway tracks was blown up by the banned CPI(Maoist) outfit in Jharkhand's West Singbhum district.
