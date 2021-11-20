A bomb blast took place on Jharkhand's railway track in the early hours on Saturday. The blast happened between DEMU railway station and Richughutta railway station on Dhanbad Division leading to the derailment of a diesel locomotive. According to the local police, the members of the banned CPI (Maoist) have suspectedly blown up the railway tracks of the state's Latehar district.

“Members of a CPI-Maoist squad blew up railway tracks in Latehar, disrupting movement of trains on Barkakana-Garhwa rail route", Deputy Inspector General of Police, Palamu Range, Raj Kumar Lakra said.

The police said that the blast happened at around 12:55 am when a diesel loco was running on the track in that route. ECR Railway spokesperson PK Mishra said the trolley of a diesel engine has been damaged in the blast.

The banned outfit has called for a nationwide bandh on Saturday to protest against the arrest of its top leader Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da, who was carrying a bounty of ₹1 crore on his head, by the Jharkhand Police.

Bose was the mastermind behind more than 100 incidents of attack and arson in Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

All the police stations in Palamu, Garhwa, and Latehar districts under the Dhanbad Division of Central Eastern Railway have been alerted after the blast.

The repair and restoration work on the line is underway. Latehar police said that the up line has been cleared whereas the work is going on the down line is still going on. No casualty has been reported.

ECR Railway spokesperson informed that special teams of Barkakana and Barwadih have reached the spot to repair the railway lines and work is on, he said. Several trains have been diverted, while Dehri-Onsone-Barwadih and Barwadih-Nesubogomo special trains cancelled. The movement of passenger buses from Medininagar to Ranchi has also been stopped.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.