Jharkhand: Maoists carrying ₹1 crore bounty among 3 killed in encounter — Details

Three Maoists, including a Central Committee member, were killed by security forces in an encounter in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, police said on Monday.

Among the three Maoists killed are Sahdev Soren alias Parvesh and two senior commanders - Raghunath Hembram alias Chanchal and Birsen Ganjhu.

Sahdev Soren, a central committe member, had a bounty of ₹1 crore on his head, police said.

“Sahdeo Soren, a Central Committee Member of CPI(Maoist) carrying ₹1 Crore on his head, and two other Naxals killed in an encounter with a joint team of CoBRA battalion, Giridih and Hazaribagh Police this morning in village Karandi, PS Tatijharia, district Hazaribagh based on intelligence inputs,” Jharkhand Police said in a statement.

Hembram and Ganjhu carried a reward of ₹25 lakh and ₹10 lakh, respectively, officials said.

“Among the other two killed naxal commanders are Raghunath Hembram at Chanchal, Bihar-Jharkhand Spl Area Committee Member, carrying a reward of ₹25 lakhs; and Birsen Ganjhu at Ramkhelawan, Zonal Committee Member and a rewardee of ₹10 Lakhs,” the police said.

Another Maoist killed in Jharkhand On September 14, another Maoist was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said.

The deceased was identified as Mukhdev Yadav (40) alias Toofan ji, a self-styled sub-zonal commander of the banned Maoist splinter group Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), SP Reeshma Ramesan said.

The encounter broke out in a forest area bordering Manatu and Tarhasi in the district, IG (Operations) Michael Raj S told PTI.

The body of the red rebel, along with an INSUS rifle, a pistol and 146 live cartridges, were recovered from the spot, he said.

Yadav carried a bounty of ₹5 lakh on his head, police said.

He was allegedly involved in the murder of two security personnel in Palamu on September 4, the SP said.

Besides, Yadav was wanted in 27 cases in various police stations of Palamu and Chatra, police said.