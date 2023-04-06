Jharkhand minister Jagarnath Mahto passes away1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 11:11 AM IST
Jharkhand minister Jagarnath Mahto dies at Chennai hospital today, Thursday.
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto, who had undergone lung transplant, died at a hospital in Chennai on Thursday, an official said, adding that he was airlifted to the city last month due to health complications following the transplant in November 2020, which he underwent after suffering from Covid-19.
