Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto, who had undergone lung transplant, died at a hospital in Chennai on Thursday, an official said, adding that he was airlifted to the city last month due to health complications following the transplant in November 2020, which he underwent after suffering from Covid-19.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Dr Apar Jindal of MGM Healthcare said, “Mahto breathed his last today."

अपूरणीय क्षति!

हमारे टाइगर जगरनाथ दा नहीं रहे!

आज झारखण्ड ने अपना एक महान आंदोलनकारी, जुझारू, कर्मठ और जनप्रिय नेता खो दिया। चेन्नई में इलाज के दौरान आदरणीय जगरनाथ महतो जी का निधन हो गया।

परमात्मा दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान कर शोकाकुल परिवार को दुःख की यह विकट घड़ी सहन करने की… — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) April 6, 2023

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the demise of Mahto.

“Irreparable damage! Today Jharkhand has lost one of its great agitators, combative, hardworking and popular leader. Respected Jagarnath Mahato ji passed away during treatment in Chennai. May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this difficult hour of grief," the chief minister tweeted.