Home / News / India /  Jharkhand minister Jagarnath Mahto passes away
Back

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto, who had undergone lung transplant, died at a hospital in Chennai on Thursday, an official said, adding that he was airlifted to the city last month due to health complications following the transplant in November 2020, which he underwent after suffering from Covid-19.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Dr Apar Jindal of MGM Healthcare said, “Mahto breathed his last today."

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the demise of Mahto.

“Irreparable damage! Today Jharkhand has lost one of its great agitators, combative, hardworking and popular leader. Respected Jagarnath Mahato ji passed away during treatment in Chennai. May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this difficult hour of grief," the chief minister tweeted.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout