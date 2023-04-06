Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Jharkhand minister Jagarnath Mahto passes away

Jharkhand minister Jagarnath Mahto passes away

1 min read . 11:11 AM IST Edited By Alka Jain
Jharkhand education minister Late Jagarnath Mahto. (Twitter Photo)

Jharkhand minister Jagarnath Mahto dies at Chennai hospital today, Thursday.

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto, who had undergone lung transplant, died at a hospital in Chennai on Thursday, an official said, adding that he was airlifted to the city last month due to health complications following the transplant in November 2020, which he underwent after suffering from Covid-19.

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto, who had undergone lung transplant, died at a hospital in Chennai on Thursday, an official said, adding that he was airlifted to the city last month due to health complications following the transplant in November 2020, which he underwent after suffering from Covid-19.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Dr Apar Jindal of MGM Healthcare said, “Mahto breathed his last today."

Speaking to news agency PTI, Dr Apar Jindal of MGM Healthcare said, “Mahto breathed his last today."

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the demise of Mahto.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the demise of Mahto.

“Irreparable damage! Today Jharkhand has lost one of its great agitators, combative, hardworking and popular leader. Respected Jagarnath Mahato ji passed away during treatment in Chennai. May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this difficult hour of grief," the chief minister tweeted.

“Irreparable damage! Today Jharkhand has lost one of its great agitators, combative, hardworking and popular leader. Respected Jagarnath Mahato ji passed away during treatment in Chennai. May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this difficult hour of grief," the chief minister tweeted.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP