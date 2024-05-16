Jharkhand news: Arrested minister Alamgir Alam remanded to 6-day ED custody
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested Jharkhand Minister and Congress leader Alamgir Alam, days after recovery of a huge amount of cash from the household help of his personal secretary Sanjeev Lal.
Jharkhand Rural Development Minister and Congress leader Alamgir Alam, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case, was remanded to the ED custody for six days, said lawyers on Thursday.