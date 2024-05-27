Jharkhand news: DJ shot dead in Ranchi bar for refusing alcohol | Watch video

Jharkhand Police has said a DJ from West Bengal was shot dead in the wee hours of Monday inside a bar opposite Radisson Blu hotel in state capital Ranchi

The report said the shooter, captured in CCTV, and four others barged into the Extreme Bar around 1 am when the bar was closed and asked the staff to serve them alcohol.

Chandan Sinha, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ranchi was quoted by NDTV as saying," On being refused, a heated argument ensued between them and the bar staff. During the argument, one of them brought in a rifle and shot at the DJ in his chest from point-blank range."

The accused, who had covered his face with his t-shirt in the CCTV footage, fled after the incident. The critically injured DJ was taken to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where doctors declared him dead. The deceased DJ was working on a "performance wage."

The Jharkhand Police have collected CCTV footage. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory reached the crime spot and collected available evidence. The police said they are examining the CCTV footage to identify the shooter and his accomplices, and a search operation has been launched to track down the culprits. The state police are also questioning the bar employees.

