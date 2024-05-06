Jharkhand news: ED raids multiple locations in Ranchi, recovers cash linked to Virendra Ram case
ED raids multiple locations in Ranchi, recovers large amount from household help of Sanjiv Lal, PS to Alamgir Alam, Jharkhand's minister of rural development.
The Enforcement Directorate has conducted raids at multiple locations in Jharkhand's Ranchi and recovered huge amount of cash from household help of Sanjiv Lal - Personal Secretary to Jharkhand Rural Development Minister and Senior Congress leader from the state, Alamgir Alam - in connection with the Virendra Ram case.