ED raids multiple locations in Ranchi, recovers large amount from household help of Sanjiv Lal, PS to Alamgir Alam, Jharkhand's minister of rural development.

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted raids at multiple locations in Jharkhand's Ranchi and recovered huge amount of cash from household help of Sanjiv Lal - Personal Secretary to Jharkhand Rural Development Minister and Senior Congress leader from the state, Alamgir Alam - in connection with the Virendra Ram case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The federal agency had arrested Virendra K. Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department, in Februray 2023 in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in implementation of some schemes.

Virendra Ram was arrested by the ED after it launched multiple searches on February 21, 2023, in Ranchi, Jamshedpur and a few other places in Jharkhand, Bihar and Delhi, ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The agency had also recovered a huge amount of cash from one of his subordinates in 2019. Later, the ED took over the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary took a jibe at Soren family over ED raids, saying “they all are looteras".

“They are all 'lootera'. Be it the family of Lalu Prasad Yadav or Shibu Soren, they have done the work of looting the country. When Govt will take action against them, they will obviously feel hurt...," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Please check back for more updates)

