BREAKING NEWS

Jharkhand news: Former CM Hemant Soren granted bail in land scam case

Livemint

Jharkhand High Court grants bail to former Chief Minister Hemant Soren in land scam case.

Mint Image

Jharkhand High Court on Friday, June 28, granted bail to ​​former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the land scam case.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Soren on January 31 over allegations of manipulating records through fictitious transactions and using forged documents to acquire land.

Soren resigned as the Chief Minister after ED's arrest on the same day.

Meanwhile, sweets were being distributed at his residence in Ranchi after the Jharkhand High Court verdict on Friday.

(Please check back for more updates)

