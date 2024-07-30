Jharkhand news: Six injured as 10 coaches of Mumbai-Howrah Mail derail, India Railways issue helpline numbers

Six people were injured as 10 coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district early on Tuesday, said officials. The incident took place at 3.45 AM near Badabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradhatpur Division of South East Railway.

"Ten to twelve coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed near Badabamboo. Six passengers were injured in the accident and provided medical aid in Badabamboo. They are now being taken to Chakradharpur for better treatment," the official said as quoted by PTI.

Also Read | Indian Railways cancels over 200 trains, including Vande Bharat till June 29

Indian Railways issued helpline numbers after Howrah-CSMT Express derailment. Take a look at these numbers below,

- Tatanagar : 06572290324

- Chakradharpur: 06587 238072

- Rourkela: 06612501072, 06612500244

- Howrah: 9433357920, 03326382217

- Ranchi: 0651-27-87115.

- HWH Help Desk: 033-26382217, 9433357920

- SHM Help Desk: 6295531471, 7595074427

- KGP Help Desk: 03222-293764

- CSMT Helpline Auto no 55993

- P&T 022-22694040

- Mumbai: 022-22694040

- Nagpur: 7757912790

A senior SER official stated that the rescue operation is on. The Mumbai-Howrah Mail and a freight train were involved in the accident. The assessment of injured people is underway.

The train accident was reported from Potobeda in the Kharsawan block of Seraikela-Kharsawan district, a local administration official said.