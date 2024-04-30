Jharkhand news: Schools up to Class 8 suspended amid heatwave-like conditions
Amid severe heatwave-like conditions in several parts of India, schools till class 8 have been suspended in Jharkhand from Tuesday
Amid severe heatwave in Jharkhand, classes up to grade 8 will remain suspended from Tuesday, April 30. The announcement made by the school education and literacy department applies to all categories of government, government-aided, minority and private schools in Jharkhand. Moreover, schools are allowed to conduct classes for students of Class 9 and above only between 7 am and 11:30 am.