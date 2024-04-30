Jharkhand news: Schools up to Class 8 suspended amid heatwave-like conditions

Amid severe heatwave in Jharkhand, classes up to grade 8 will remain suspended from Tuesday, April 30. The announcement made by the school education and literacy department applies to all categories of government, government-aided, minority and private schools in Jharkhand . Moreover, schools are allowed to conduct classes for students of Class 9 and above only between 7 am and 11:30 am.

School classes in Jharkhand suspended till further orders

According to an official notification, school classes in the state up to grade 8 will remain suspended till further order.

“Classes from kindergarten to grade 8 are suspended in all categories of schools, including government, private, aided, and unaided, until further notice," said an order by the secretary of the school education and literacy department, Uma Shankar Singh.

The announcement has come amid the severe heatwave-like conditions in the state. However, the notification does not apply to teachers and non-teaching staff of schools, making it compulsory for them to come to school.

"This order will be effective from April 30. However, it does not apply to teachers and non-teaching staff of government, non-government aided, and unaided schools," the notification reads. According to a recent forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department, nearly 13 districts of Jharkhand have been on heatwave alert for April 30 and May 1.

Jharkhand: Separate order for teachers, and non-teaching staff to be issued for summer vacation

As the order does not apply to teachers and non-teaching staff, there will be a separate order issued for them regarding summer vacation, according to the notification.

There is no suspension of classes for higher grades. However, school timing hours have been reduced for them. According to the notification, classes for grades 9 and above will operate from 7 am to 11:30 am, excluding prayer, meetings, sports, etc.

