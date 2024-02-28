Jharkhand train accident: In a major accident, a train ran over two people at Kala Jharia railway station in Jamtara of Jharkhand, Jamtara Deputy Commissioner Shashi Bhushan Mehra said.

Jamtara sub-division police officer (SDPO) M Rahman told PTI that the accident took place near Kaljharia area in Jamtara district when some passengers got down from the train from the wrong side.

"A local train coming on another line hit them," he said.

"Bodies of two persons have been recovered so far. Search operation is on and the toll might increase," he said.

According to railway officials, the incident occurred at 7 pm and only two persons were killed.

"Train no 12254 (Anga Express) passing between Vidyasagar-Kasitar stopped due to ACP (alarm chain pulling) at 7 pm at Asansol division of ER (Eastern Railway). At 7.07 pm, two persons who were walking on the track were run over on the up line by MEMU train, at least two kilometres away where the train stopped", the Eastern Railway said in a press statement.

Other media reports state that the two deceased are not passengers.

Kaushik Mitra, CPRO, Eastern Railway told ANI, “Two persons walking on the track were run over by the train at least 2 km away from train no. 12254 passing from Vidyasagar Kasitar. There is no incident of fire. As of now, two deaths have been confirmed. The deceased are not passengers, they are walking on the track."

"A 3-member JAG committee has been formed to enquire about the issue" he added.