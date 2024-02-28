Jamtara train accident: Train runs over passengers at railway station, two killed
In a major accident, a train ran over two people at Kala Jharia railway station in Jamtara of Jharkhand, Jamtara Deputy Commissioner Shashi Bhushan Mehra said.
Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari said, "... I am leaving for the spot... I have given the directions to identify those responsible for it. We will also raise the issue in the Assembly... The deceased have not been identified yet..."
Medical teams and ambulances have been rushed to the spot.
Jamtara SDM Anant Kumar said, "Near the Kalajharia railway crossing, the train stopped and some passengers got off and were run over by another local train. Information was received that some people have died. RPF and the district police are conducting a search operation and two bodies have been recovered so far... The reason for the incident is yet to be determined..."
Rescue operations are underway at Kalajharia railway station in Jamtara after a train ran over several passengers.
