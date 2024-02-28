Jharkhand train accident: In a major accident, a train ran over two people at Kala Jharia railway station in Jamtara of Jharkhand, Jamtara Deputy Commissioner Shashi Bhushan Mehra said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jamtara sub-division police officer (SDPO) M Rahman told PTI that the accident took place near Kaljharia area in Jamtara district when some passengers got down from the train from the wrong side.

"A local train coming on another line hit them," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Bodies of two persons have been recovered so far. Search operation is on and the toll might increase," he said.

According to railway officials, the incident occurred at 7 pm and only two persons were killed.

"Train no 12254 (Anga Express) passing between Vidyasagar-Kasitar stopped due to ACP (alarm chain pulling) at 7 pm at Asansol division of ER (Eastern Railway). At 7.07 pm, two persons who were walking on the track were run over on the up line by MEMU train, at least two kilometres away where the train stopped", the Eastern Railway said in a press statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other media reports state that the two deceased are not passengers.

Kaushik Mitra, CPRO, Eastern Railway told ANI, “Two persons walking on the track were run over by the train at least 2 km away from train no. 12254 passing from Vidyasagar Kasitar. There is no incident of fire. As of now, two deaths have been confirmed. The deceased are not passengers, they are walking on the track."

"A 3-member JAG committee has been formed to enquire about the issue" he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari said, "... I am leaving for the spot... I have given the directions to identify those responsible for it. We will also raise the issue in the Assembly... The deceased have not been identified yet..."

Medical teams and ambulances have been rushed to the spot.

Jamtara SDM Anant Kumar said, "Near the Kalajharia railway crossing, the train stopped and some passengers got off and were run over by another local train. Information was received that some people have died. RPF and the district police are conducting a search operation and two bodies have been recovered so far... The reason for the incident is yet to be determined..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rescue operations are underway at Kalajharia railway station in Jamtara after a train ran over several passengers.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!