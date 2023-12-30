Jharkhand news: Woman strangles 2-year-old son to death for disturbing her during call
The Jharkhand police have arrested a woman from Giridih district of the state after she allegedly strangled her two-year-old son for disturbing her during a call. The woman, identified as Afsana Khatoon was on a phone call when her younger son started crying, which irritated her, a report by news platform IndiaToday said.