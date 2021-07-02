For the second consecutive day, no COVID-related deaths wer reported from Jharkhand, the state health bulletin said on Friday. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 5,113, it said.

However, the mortality rate in the state was recorded at 1.47%, higher than the national average of 1.30%.

The health bulletin also said, 96 fresh coronavirus cases pushed the tally to 3,45,706.

East Singhbhum and Ranchi district reported 10 new cases each followed by Giridih (9) and eight cases each from Bokaro and Gumla.

Currently, Jharkhand now has 854 active COVID-19 cases.

As many as 3,39, 739 patients have recovered from the infection including 156 during the last 24 hours, it said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 98.27 per cent, better than the national average of 96.90 per cent.

Altogether, 1,00,35,595 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, including 51,924 since Thursday, it added.

India's COVID death toll crosses 4 lakh

India's official death toll from the coronavirus topped 400,000 on Friday, though experts say the actual number of dead could have reached one million or even higher, with a possible third wave of infections looming.

India added 100,000 deaths in 39 days, a Reuters tally showed, as a brutal second wave of infections swept across cities and into the vast countryside where millions remain vulnerable without a single shot of vaccines.

Overnight, the country recorded 853 deaths, taking the toll past the 400,000 mark, according to data from health ministry.

India's death toll is the third-highest globally.

(With inputs from agencies)

