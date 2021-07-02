India's official death toll from the coronavirus topped 400,000 on Friday, though experts say the actual number of dead could have reached one million or even higher, with a possible third wave of infections looming.
India added 100,000 deaths in 39 days, a Reuters tally showed, as a brutal second wave of infections swept across cities and into the vast countryside where millions remain vulnerable without a single shot of vaccines.
Overnight, the country recorded 853 deaths, taking the toll past the 400,000 mark, according to data from health ministry.
India's death toll is the third-highest globally.
(With inputs from agencies)
