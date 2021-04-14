Subscribe
Home >News >India >Jharkhand: No shortage of Remdesivir injection in state, says Health Minister Banna Gupta

Jharkhand: No shortage of Remdesivir injection in state, says Health Minister Banna Gupta

People wait in queues outside the office of the Chemists Association to demand necessary supply of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir.
1 min read . 06:43 AM IST Staff Writer

  • 'There is no shortage of Remdesivir injection in the state. We have received 1,500 injections on Tuesday,' Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta said while on his visit to the Covid-19 ward at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta has said that there is no shortage of Remdesivir injection in the state.

Gupta, while on his visit to the Covid-19 ward at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi, told reporters, "There is no shortage of Remdesivir injection in the state. We have received 1,500 injections on Tuesday."

The Jharkhand Health Minister added, "We have written to the Central government for more ventilators. We are increasing the number of ventilators."

"Some patients have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic who has been admitted in the hospital. They are being sent to home isolation," he added.

During his visit to the Sadar Hospital, Gupta was seen interacting with Covid-19 patients and the doctors and staff serving at the ward.

Jharkhand Covid update

Meanwhile, Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally rose to 1,41,750 on Tuesday after 2,366 more people tested positive for the killer virus, while 19 fresh fatalities pushed the state's Covid-19 death toll to 1,232.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 787, followed by East Singhbhum (370) and Ramgarh (142).

Ranchi and Dhanbad districts recorded eight fresh fatalities each, followed by two in East Singhbhum and one in Lohardaga.

The state now has 15,343 active cases, while 1,25,175 people have recovered from the infection to date.

The administration has tested 37,028 samples for Covid-19 in a day.

