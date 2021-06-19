With spike in Covid-triggerd black fungus cases, the Jharkhand government has directed the health department to be on high alert, according to news agency PTI. So far, 79 confirmed and 53 suspected cases have been reported in 18 of the 24 districts.

The state has registered 26 deaths due to black fungus, while 50 people have recovered from it, Ravi Shankar Shukla, Mission Director of the National Health Mission (NHM) Jharkhand, told PTI.

Black fungus is a fungal infection leading to prolonged morbidity and even mortality among Covid patients.

On June 15, the state government declared black fungus as an epidemic amid the rising number of cases. "On the direction of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, black fungus has been declared as an epidemic," the CMO had tweeted.

Last month, the state government had asked the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) to maintain records related to the fungal infection cases.

Civil surgeons in all the districts were asked to report fresh confirmed and suspected cases to the IDSP.

Ranchi is the worst-hit district by the infection. It has reported highest number of cases, 46 — 29 are confirmed and 17 are suspected. Eight patients have died.

East Singhbhum has reported 21 cases and five deaths. Other districts that reported a high number of cases are Hazaribag (10), Garhwa (8), Ramgarh (7) and Giridih and Palamu (6 each).

Covid-19

On Saturday, Jharkhand's Covid numbers rose to 3,44,270 with 141 new infection cases. The state recorded two more fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushed the death toll to 5,097. Ranchi reported the highest number of new cases at 19, followed by East Singhbum and Gumla (18 each) and Hazaribag (14). The fresh deaths were reported in Ranchi and East Singhbum districts.

With this, Jharkhand now has 1,811 active cases of Covid-19.

