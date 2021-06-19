Jharkhand on high alert as black fungus cases rise

On Saturday, Jharkhand's Covid numbers rose to 3,44,270 with 141 new infection cases. The state recorded two more fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushed the death toll to 5,097. Ranchi reported the highest number of new cases at 19, followed by East Singhbum and Gumla (18 each) and Hazaribag (14). The fresh deaths were reported in Ranchi and East Singhbum districts.