Jharkhand: Over 27% voter turnout till 11 am in Dumri assembly bypoll

Jharkhand bypoll: Over 27% of the 2.98 lakh eligible voters have cast their votes till 9 AM on Tuesday in the Dumri assembly seat in Jharkhand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to an official, in the first four hours of voting, the turnout was 27.56%.

The Jharkhand Multo Morcha (JMM) candidate Bebi Devi, who is contesting the Dumri by-election as the nominee of the INDIA bloc exercised her franchise at a booth in Alargo under Nawadih block in Bokaro district. She said, "I will fulfill the promise made by late Jagarnath Mahto (former minister) for the people of the constituency". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

State's chief minister Hemat Soren also extended wishes to voters and appealed to electors to exercise their franchise.

"Today, there is an election in Dumri to empower those who protect Jharkhandi pride, today is the election to honour the one who dedicates himself to his people, today Dumri will choose its future who will always fight for the protection of Jharkhand and Jharkhandi, today in Dumri, democracy will once again defeat money system," Soren wrote on X, formerly Twitter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AJSU Party candidate Yashoda Devi, who is in the fray as an NDA nominee, cast her vote at a booth in Upgraded Middle School, Chainpur and exuded confidence in winning the seat.

The AIMIM has also fielded Md Abdul Mobin Rizvi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Voting is underway in 373 polling stations, of which around 200 have been identified as Maoist-affected booths, he said. Polling is scheduled to continue till 5 p.m. Over 2.98 lakh voters, including 1.44 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election and will decide the electoral fate of six candidates, including three independents. Heavy security arrangements have been made with the deployment of Jharkhand Armed Police and Central Reserve Police Force personnel along with home guards, the official said. The by-poll was necessitated by the death of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA and former education minister Jagarnath Mahto. He had been representing the seat since 2004.