OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Jharkhand: Pay for mid-day meal workers hiked to 2,000
Chief Minister Hemant Soren has approved the spending of ₹39.79 crore for the revised pay. (Mint)
Chief Minister Hemant Soren has approved the spending of 39.79 crore for the revised pay. (Mint)

Jharkhand: Pay for mid-day meal workers hiked to 2,000

1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 10:17 AM IST Staff Writer

Following the hike, 79,551 kitchen assistants in the state would get 2,000 per head each month for the work, they said.

The Jharkhand government has decided to hike the pay for mid-day meal kitchen assistants at government schools by 500, officials said on Wednesday.

Following the hike, 79,551 kitchen assistants in the state would get 2,000 per head each month for the work, they said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
FILE PHOTO: Twitter logo is seen on smartphone in front of displayed Koo app logo in this illustration taken,

Made-in-India Koo app sees surge in popularity amid govt vs Twitter tussle

1 min read . 11:26 AM IST
EPFO is likely to announce the rate of interest on provident fund deposits for the financial year 2020-21, on 4 March.

PF account: EPFO's new guidelines on name correction, profile change in 10 points

2 min read . 11:19 AM IST
Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI Photo)

Another lockdown in Maharashtra? Shiv Sena warns amid surge in Covid cases

2 min read . 11:21 AM IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

'Alarming situation': Uddhav Thackeray warns of another lockdown if Covid protocols flouted

2 min read . 11:14 AM IST

The hike will be effective from April 1, 2020, they added.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has approved the spending of 39.79 crore for the revised pay.

Under the central scheme, kitchen assistants get 1,000 per month for 10 months a year, of which 60 per cent is given by the Centre and 40 per cent by the state, officials said.

The Jharkhand government earlier hiked the pay by 500, taking the total to 1,500 per head each month. With the current hike, the pay rose to 2,000.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout