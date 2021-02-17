Subscribe
Home >News >India >Jharkhand: Pay for mid-day meal workers hiked to 2,000
Chief Minister Hemant Soren has approved the spending of 39.79 crore for the revised pay.

Jharkhand: Pay for mid-day meal workers hiked to 2,000

1 min read . 10:17 AM IST Staff Writer

Following the hike, 79,551 kitchen assistants in the state would get 2,000 per head each month for the work, they said.

The Jharkhand government has decided to hike the pay for mid-day meal kitchen assistants at government schools by 500, officials said on Wednesday.

Following the hike, 79,551 kitchen assistants in the state would get 2,000 per head each month for the work, they said.

The hike will be effective from April 1, 2020, they added.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has approved the spending of 39.79 crore for the revised pay.

Under the central scheme, kitchen assistants get 1,000 per month for 10 months a year, of which 60 per cent is given by the Centre and 40 per cent by the state, officials said.

The Jharkhand government earlier hiked the pay by 500, taking the total to 1,500 per head each month. With the current hike, the pay rose to 2,000.

