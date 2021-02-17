Jharkhand: Pay for mid-day meal workers hiked to 2,000

Jharkhand: Pay for mid-day meal workers hiked to ₹2,0001 min read . 10:17 AM IST
Following the hike, 79,551 kitchen assistants in the state would get ₹2,000 per head each month for the work, they said.
The Jharkhand government has decided to hike the pay for mid-day meal kitchen assistants at government schools by ₹500, officials said on Wednesday.
The hike will be effective from April 1, 2020, they added.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren has approved the spending of ₹39.79 crore for the revised pay.
Under the central scheme, kitchen assistants get ₹1,000 per month for 10 months a year, of which 60 per cent is given by the Centre and 40 per cent by the state, officials said.
The Jharkhand government earlier hiked the pay by ₹500, taking the total to ₹1,500 per head each month. With the current hike, the pay rose to ₹2,000.
